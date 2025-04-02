Left Menu

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Criticizes Waqf Amendment Bill

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, expressed disappointment over the Joint Parliamentary Committee's neglect of concerns raised by Muslim scholars from Jammu and Kashmir regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill. He criticized the ruling party for defending the bill without addressing serious reservations from Muslim organizations.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the prominent chairman of the Hurriyat Conference and chief priest of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed his dismay on Wednesday regarding the Joint Parliamentary Committee's handling of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Farooq emphasized that despite substantial concerns and reservations highlighted by Muslim organizations, including his Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), none were addressed by the committee. This oversight has led to significant disappointment among the Muslim community.

The mirwaiz contends that millions of Muslims across India are witnessing the erosion of their rights and institutions. He noted that they feel betrayed as the ruling party continues to support a bill perceived to undermine them.

