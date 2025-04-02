Key Arrest Made in Attack on Former Himachal MLA

A major development unfolded as police arrested a suspect involved in the March 14 attack on former Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA Bumber Thakur. The attack left him and his security officer injured during Holi celebrations.

The suspect, Boby from Dubaldhan in Haryana's Jhajjar district, was apprehended by Himachal Pradesh Police in Sonipat's Kharkhora area. He is believed to be one of the four shooters in the incident.

Superintendent of Police, Bilaspur, Sandeep Dhawal confirmed the arrest, adding that Boby is now under judicial remand. The police have so far arrested eight individuals, three directly involved in the shooting, while others were part of the conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)