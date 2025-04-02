Key Arrest Made in Attack on Former Himachal MLA
A Haryana resident named Boby was arrested for his suspected involvement in the March 14 shooting of former Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA Bumber Thakur in Bilaspur. Thakur and his security officer were injured during the attack. Police have arrested eight people in connection with the case.
A major development unfolded as police arrested a suspect involved in the March 14 attack on former Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA Bumber Thakur. The attack left him and his security officer injured during Holi celebrations.
The suspect, Boby from Dubaldhan in Haryana's Jhajjar district, was apprehended by Himachal Pradesh Police in Sonipat's Kharkhora area. He is believed to be one of the four shooters in the incident.
Superintendent of Police, Bilaspur, Sandeep Dhawal confirmed the arrest, adding that Boby is now under judicial remand. The police have so far arrested eight individuals, three directly involved in the shooting, while others were part of the conspiracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
