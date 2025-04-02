Anurag Thakur Defends Waqf Bill as End to Congress Appeasement

BJP MP Anurag Thakur launched a strong critique against the Congress in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, accusing the party of using the Waqf boards for political gain. Thakur labeled the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025 as essential for upholding constitutional principles and ending what he termed as Congress's appeasement politics.

During the debate on the bill, Thakur argued that the Waqf boards have become centers of corruption, with power concentrated among a few individuals. He alleged that the Congress has been using these properties as a 'vote bank ATM', impacting the country's governance negatively.

Thakur emphasized that the bill is not against any religion but rather aims at correcting injustices and reasserting constitutional law over mismanagement and corruption. He stressed the need for reform, urging that the nation must choose the Constitution over manipulative politics.

