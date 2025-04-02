Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Expands Support for Orphans and Pensioners

The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet has expanded the Chief Minister's Bal Seva Scheme to provide financial assistance to all orphaned children, offering Rs 1,500 monthly support. Additionally, enhancements have been made to the Social Security Scheme, increasing pensions for over 50,000 individuals. The cabinet also discussed essential reforms and the Assam-Arunachal boundary issue.

Updated: 02-04-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:17 IST
The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet has taken significant steps to broaden the impact of the Chief Minister's Bal Seva Scheme (CMBSS). Now, all orphaned children within the state will receive a monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500 as part of these efforts.

Initially targeting children orphaned due to COVID-19, the scheme has extended its reach to all orphaned children registered with the Baal Swaraj Portal, recognized under the Juvenile Justice Act. Additionally, those pursuing higher education will benefit from receiving laptops or tablets.

In concurrent strides, the cabinet has approved enhancements to the Chief Minister's Social Security Scheme, raising various pensions by Rs 300 monthly, impacting over 50,000 individuals. Other notable developments include a 50 percent SGST reimbursement for the Kalai II Hydro Electric Project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

