Arunachal Pradesh Expands Support for Orphans and Pensioners

The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet has taken significant steps to broaden the impact of the Chief Minister's Bal Seva Scheme (CMBSS). Now, all orphaned children within the state will receive a monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500 as part of these efforts.

Initially targeting children orphaned due to COVID-19, the scheme has extended its reach to all orphaned children registered with the Baal Swaraj Portal, recognized under the Juvenile Justice Act. Additionally, those pursuing higher education will benefit from receiving laptops or tablets.

In concurrent strides, the cabinet has approved enhancements to the Chief Minister's Social Security Scheme, raising various pensions by Rs 300 monthly, impacting over 50,000 individuals. Other notable developments include a 50 percent SGST reimbursement for the Kalai II Hydro Electric Project.

