Supreme Court Overturns Ruling Against FDA E-Cigarette Decision

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a previous judicial decision that accused the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of unlawfully banning the sale of flavored e-cigarettes by Triton Distribution and Vapetasia. The unanimous ruling stated that the FDA adhered to all necessary legal procedures outlined in the Administrative Procedure Act.

The e-cigarette companies argued that the FDA assessed their applications unfairly, using a regulatory standard that varied from previously published guidance. Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the court, noted that while the FDA's application denials might have seemed unexpected, they were ultimately consistent with public health guidelines and evidence.

Under the 2009 Tobacco Control Act, the FDA requires extensive review of nicotine products, especially those with youth-attracting flavors. The Supreme Court's decision underscores the rigorous health benefits-versus-risk analysis that flavored e-cigarette products must withstand to meet FDA approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)