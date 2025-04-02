Deadly Missile Attack on Kryvyi Rih: Tragedy Strikes
A Russian missile struck an enterprise in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, resulting in at least three fatalities. The regional governor reported additional injuries and subsequent fires following the attack. The incident was highlighted in a Telegram post.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:40 IST
A Russian missile attack has claimed the lives of at least three individuals in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. This tragic event unfolded at a local enterprise, as confirmed by the regional governor.
The missile strike also resulted in injuries, leaving at least one person hurt. The attack caused a fire, further exacerbating the situation.
The regional governor shared details of the incident through a Telegram post, emphasizing the ongoing dangers faced by civilians amid the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
