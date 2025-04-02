Left Menu

Deadly Missile Attack on Kryvyi Rih: Tragedy Strikes

A Russian missile struck an enterprise in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, resulting in at least three fatalities. The regional governor reported additional injuries and subsequent fires following the attack. The incident was highlighted in a Telegram post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:40 IST
Deadly Missile Attack on Kryvyi Rih: Tragedy Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian missile attack has claimed the lives of at least three individuals in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. This tragic event unfolded at a local enterprise, as confirmed by the regional governor.

The missile strike also resulted in injuries, leaving at least one person hurt. The attack caused a fire, further exacerbating the situation.

The regional governor shared details of the incident through a Telegram post, emphasizing the ongoing dangers faced by civilians amid the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025