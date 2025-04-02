Deadly Missile Attack on Kryvyi Rih: Tragedy Strikes

A Russian missile attack has claimed the lives of at least three individuals in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. This tragic event unfolded at a local enterprise, as confirmed by the regional governor.

The missile strike also resulted in injuries, leaving at least one person hurt. The attack caused a fire, further exacerbating the situation.

The regional governor shared details of the incident through a Telegram post, emphasizing the ongoing dangers faced by civilians amid the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)