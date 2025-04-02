Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Bail Amidst Manipur Unrest

The Delhi High Court refused bail to Moirangthem Anand Singh, accused of collaborating with Myanmar-based rebels to incite war against India during Manipur's ethnic unrest. The court cited concerns over public safety, potential witness tampering, and the serious allegations tied to the national security threat.

The Delhi High Court has denied bail to Moirangthem Anand Singh, who is accused of working with Myanmar-based rebel groups to instigate conflict in India amid Manipur's ethnic disturbances.

The bench, led by Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma, emphasized the risk of Singh fleeing and influencing witnesses if granted bail. They also highlighted the potential deterioration of law and order due to his influence in the region.

Despite Singh's detention in September 2023, the court deemed the allegations severe, with implications for national security and public order. The National Investigation Agency presented evidence suggesting a plan to arm recruits and incite violence, underlining Singh's significant influence and threat level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

