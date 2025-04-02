Global Crackdown Dismantles Massive Paedophile Network
Europol has dismantled one of the world's largest paedophile networks, operating across 35 countries. The operation led to 79 arrests related to the Kidflix platform, used for sharing and distributing child abuse material. Authorities seized the central server, containing over 70,000 videos. Nearly 1,400 suspects were identified, protecting 39 children.
In a monumental global operation spanning 35 countries, Europol has successfully dismantled one of the largest paedophile networks in history. Europol announced the arrest of 79 individuals linked to the notorious Kidflix platform, which was used for sharing and distributing child sexual abuse material.
The operation, involving German and Dutch authorities, resulted in the seizure of the central server housing 72,000 videos. Since its inception in 2021, Kidflix had attracted 1.8 million users and facilitated the sharing of about 91,000 unique videos.
Unlike other platforms, Kidflix enabled streaming of the vile content and utilized cryptocurrencies for transactions. Through this operation, Europol has identified nearly 1,400 suspects and provided protection to 39 children, marking a significant achievement in global efforts against child sexual exploitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
