Mastermind of Inter-State Beef Smuggling Gang Arrested

Ahsaan, the suspected mastermind behind an inter-state cow beef smuggling ring, was captured in Dehradun. His arrest follows protests over cow slaughter in the region. Police claim to have evidence linking Ahsaan to the crime. Meanwhile, political and community leaders demand rigorous action against those implicated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nahan | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:00 IST
The Uttarakhand Police have apprehended Ahsaan, identified as the alleged mastermind of a notorious inter-state cow beef smuggling network. The capture took place near the Timli forest area of Dehradun, following a brief confrontation where Ahsaan suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

The arrest trails the detention of 10 others believed to be part of the gang, following the discovery of cow carcasses in the Yamuna River which led to widespread agitation among local Hindu groups. The BJP and various civic leaders have vocalized strong demands for stringent action against those responsible for the smuggling and killing of cattle.

Ahsaan, who hails from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, has a history of criminal activity and faces multiple charges under the Gangster Act. With a bounty of Rs 15,000 on his head, his capture marks a significant breakthrough for law enforcement. Joint police operations continue to combat this illegal trade, with the political atmosphere intensifying amid calls for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

