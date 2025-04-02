Supreme Court Upholds FDA's Stance on E-Cigarettes, Bolstering Youth Health Protections

The U.S. Supreme Court significantly reinforced the Food and Drug Administration's regulatory authority by backing its refusal to permit two e-cigarette companies to sell flavored vape products. This development marks a crucial juncture in federal efforts to combat youth nicotine addiction.

In delivering a unanimous verdict, the justices dismissed the argument that the FDA mishandled the applications of Triton Distribution and Vapetasia, two companies seeking to market nicotine-containing products. Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the court, found no improper alteration in the FDA's assessment of scientific evidence.

With the Supreme Court's support, the FDA faces renewed encouragement to maintain stringent standards on flavored e-cigarettes, even as it addresses lingering questions about potential underage access measures. This decision is a win for advocates pushing for robust intervention against what many describe as a nicotine addiction crisis among American youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)