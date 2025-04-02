Deadly Encounter: Notorious Gang Leader Shot by Police

A notorious gang leader, known as Vijay alias Mottai Vijay, was shot and killed by police officers after a violent confrontation in which he attacked them with a machete. The incident occurred when police attempted to arrest him for leading a gang that targeted truck drivers.

Acting on a tip-off, a special police team surrounded Vijay, who was hiding in a grove, demanding his surrender. Despite multiple warnings from the police commander, Vijay retaliated and attacked two officers, prompting the police to open fire in self-defense.

Vijay, who was immediately taken to the hospital, was declared dead on arrival. The two injured officers are currently receiving medical treatment. Vijay had a notorious history with over 30 criminal cases, including several in Puducherry.

(With inputs from agencies.)