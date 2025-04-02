Left Menu

Deadly Encounter: Notorious Gang Leader Shot by Police

A notorious gang leader, Vijay alias Mottai Vijay, was shot by police after he attacked officers trying to arrest him. Vijay had been leading a gang targeting truck drivers. Despite warnings, he assaulted two officers with a machete, leading to police gunfire. He later died from his injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuddalore | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:19 IST
Deadly Encounter: Notorious Gang Leader Shot by Police
kingpin
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious gang leader, known as Vijay alias Mottai Vijay, was shot and killed by police officers after a violent confrontation in which he attacked them with a machete. The incident occurred when police attempted to arrest him for leading a gang that targeted truck drivers.

Acting on a tip-off, a special police team surrounded Vijay, who was hiding in a grove, demanding his surrender. Despite multiple warnings from the police commander, Vijay retaliated and attacked two officers, prompting the police to open fire in self-defense.

Vijay, who was immediately taken to the hospital, was declared dead on arrival. The two injured officers are currently receiving medical treatment. Vijay had a notorious history with over 30 criminal cases, including several in Puducherry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025