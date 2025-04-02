Tragedy in Gujarat: The Warehouse Explosion Under Investigation

The Gujarat government has launched a thorough investigation following a deadly warehouse explosion that resulted in the tragic loss of 21 lives. A Special Investigation Team, led by IAS officer Bhavin Pandya, will probe the incident's causes and determine any negligence involved in this devastating event.

Initial forensic findings revealed traces of aluminium powder, commonly used in firecracker production, at the explosion site. Investigators are also examining whether the warehouse owner had the necessary permissions for firecracker manufacturing and storage. The SIT will investigate the implementation of relevant laws and whether prior inspections were adequately conducted.

Amid revelations of potential license violations, authorities have arrested warehouse owners Deepak and Khubchand Mohnani. The duo faces charges under the Explosives Act. Further probes into bank transactions and call records are underway, as various teams delve into the intricate details of this catastrophe.

