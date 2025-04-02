DoT Takes Action Against Spam Calls, Disconnects 1.75 Lakh Numbers to Curb UCC

In a major step to tackle the increasing menace of spam calls and cyber fraud, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has recently disconnected over 1.75 lakh Direct Inward Dialing (DID) and landline telephone numbers that were found involved in unauthorized promotional and illegal activities. This move is part of the DoT’s ongoing commitment to protect consumers and ensure that telecom services are not misused for unsolicited commercial communication (UCC).

The government has been closely monitoring the rise of spam calls, particularly those originating from telecom identifiers like numbers starting with 0731, 079, 080, and similar sequences. Many of these calls are being generated using various telecom technologies such as Private Branch Exchange (PRI) lines, Lease Lines, Internet Lease Lines, Session Initiation Protocol (SIP), and International Private Leased Circuits (IPLC). These services, when misused, can be exploited to carry out malicious activities, including cyber fraud and unsolicited marketing.

Crowdsourced Data for Spam Identification

To combat this issue, the DoT has encouraged citizens to actively report spam calls, UCC, and fraud instances through the Chakshu module of Sanchar Saathi, a dedicated platform for tracking such activities. This crowd-sourced data has proven valuable in identifying patterns and pinpointing telecom resources that are being misused. The data is then analyzed, and confirmed violations are forwarded to the DoT's field offices in the Licensed Service Areas (LSAs) for a detailed investigation.

Once the investigation confirms a violation, swift action is taken to disconnect or suspend telecom services associated with the unauthorized activities. This crackdown aims to send a strong message to telecom operators and users alike that engaging in such practices can lead to severe consequences.

Strict Compliance on Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)

Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have been directed to enforce strict compliance with the Unified License conditions related to the prevention of misuse of PRIs, SIP trunks, Lease Lines, Internet Lease Lines, and IPLC circuits. TSPs are also urged to monitor the proper use of these telecom resources to ensure they are not being misused for unlawful or unsolicited activities. Regular checks must be conducted to verify the legitimate use of these resources and prevent any violation of telecom regulations.

The Role of Enterprises and Bulk Customers

Enterprises, bulk customers, and consumers are urged to ensure that their telecom services are being used in compliance with the established regulations. Any misuse of these resources for UCC, spam calls, or fraudulent activities can lead to penalties, including disconnection of services. The DoT emphasizes the importance of maintaining ethical telecom practices to avoid contributing to the growing problem of cybercrime and unsolicited communications.

Sanchar Saathi and Mobile App for Reporting Misuse

The DoT has further encouraged citizens to use the Sanchar Saathi platform, both through the web portal and the dedicated mobile app, to report misuse of telecom resources, especially in cases of cybercrime and cyber fraud. The Sanchar Saathi platform allows users to easily report suspicious numbers and activities, facilitating prompt action by the authorities.

The Sanchar Saathi App is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms, enabling users to instantly report any violations from their smartphones. By working together with the government, citizens can play a key role in tackling the issue of spam calls and securing the telecom ecosystem.

Ongoing Monitoring and Future Measures

The DoT remains committed to ensuring the security of telecom services by rigorously monitoring unauthorized activities and swiftly acting against violators. With an increased focus on citizen participation and the implementation of stricter guidelines for telecom providers, the Department is determined to make significant strides in eliminating spam calls and cyber frauds from the telecom network.

Through sustained efforts and a collaborative approach, the DoT aims to create a safer, more secure telecom environment for all users, ensuring that their experiences remain free from spam, fraud, and harassment.