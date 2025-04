Escalating Tensions: Israel's Strategic Strikes on Syrian Airbases

Israel escalated its military operations in Syria with targeted airstrikes on the military airbases in the cities of Damascus, Hama, and Homs on Wednesday, causing substantial destruction and injuries, according to Syrian foreign ministry reports.

The strikes nearly obliterated the Hama military airport, while the Israeli military claimed responsibility for killing several militants during a subsequent raid in southern Syria's Tasil region. Israeli forces faced resistance during the operation, engaging with militants using both aerial and ground responses.

This confrontation is part of a broader pattern of increased violence since an Islamist-led government assumed control in Syria, following President Assad's removal. Israel's strategic goal is to prevent any Islamist militant foothold near its borders, maintaining a policy of striking Iranian-linked military interests within Syrian territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)