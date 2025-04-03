Left Menu

Waqf Bill Passage Aims to Boost Economic Relief for Underprivileged Muslims

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, passed in Lok Sabha, seeks to curb property misuse and enhance economic support for underprivileged Muslims. Aimed at ensuring Waqf resources aid those in need, it introduces audits, property management portal, and inclusivity provisions. Controversy surrounds the Bill as opposition deems it anti-Muslim.

In a significant legislative move, the Lok Sabha has passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at addressing the misuse of Waqf properties and providing economic relief to underprivileged Muslims. The Bill's passage was welcomed by Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, national president of the All-India Muslim Jamaat.

The Bill proposes pivotal changes, including the enhancement of Waqf tribunals, implementation of strict selection processes, and a fixed tenure to ensure efficient dispute resolution. Furthermore, it reduces mandatory contributions to Waqf boards and mandates audits for institutions earning over Rs 1 lakh, ensuring greater transparency and accountability.

Despite support from the ruling NDA, the Bill has attracted criticism from opposition parties labeling it 'anti-Muslim.' Nonetheless, Razvi expressed confidence in its potential to curb corruption and restore the original intent of Waqf properties – supporting the poor and marginalized. The Bill's passage marks a controversial yet pivotal moment in addressing corruption and improving Waqf resource management.

