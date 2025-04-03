Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Tree Felling in Controversial University Land Dispute

The Supreme Court intervened in the dispute over tree felling on a 400-acre parcel near the University of Hyderabad, ordering no further felling in the Kancha Gachibowli area. Students and environmentalists protest the land's development, citing ecological concerns, while Telangana government claims ownership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:22 IST
Supreme Court Halts Tree Felling in Controversial University Land Dispute
The Supreme Court on Thursday intervened in the felling of trees on a contentious 400-acre land near the University of Hyderabad, commanding the Telangana High Court's registrar (judicial) to visit the Kancha Gachibowli forest site immediately.

Presiding Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih instructed the Telangana chief secretary to prevent any tree felling in the area until the Supreme Court issues further orders. This directive followed senior advocate K Parameshwar's submission of multiple news reports highlighting extensive deforestation at the site.

Student groups and environmentalists oppose the state government's plans to develop the land, citing ecological conservation. The Telangana High Court has already paused land development, amidst legal challenges over government land allocation decisions, maintaining that ownership lies with the state, not the university.

(With inputs from agencies.)

