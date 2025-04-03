Left Menu

China Urges U.S. to Correct Trade 'Wrongdoing'

China's foreign ministry criticized the United States for imposing additional tariffs on Chinese imports, which it claims violate WTO rules. The ministry urged the U.S. to resolve trade disputes through equal and respectful consultations. This emphasizes maintaining rule-based international trade practices.

Updated: 03-04-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:48 IST
The Chinese foreign ministry has issued a stern rebuke to the United States following the announcement of new tariffs on Chinese imports. These tariffs, which include an additional 34% levy, have been termed as 'wrongdoing' by Beijing, criticizing them as violations of World Trade Organization rules.

The ministry's spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, emphasized that the actions taken by the U.S. 'severely violated' the established norms of international trade and have harmed the rule-based trading regime. This move is likely to escalate tensions between the two economic giants.

Beijing has called for the U.S. to revert to resolving trade and economic disputes through consultations that prioritize equality, respect, and reciprocity. This statement underscores China's commitment to preserving a rule-based international trading system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

