China Urges U.S. to Correct Trade 'Wrongdoing'

The Chinese foreign ministry has issued a stern rebuke to the United States following the announcement of new tariffs on Chinese imports. These tariffs, which include an additional 34% levy, have been termed as 'wrongdoing' by Beijing, criticizing them as violations of World Trade Organization rules.

The ministry's spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, emphasized that the actions taken by the U.S. 'severely violated' the established norms of international trade and have harmed the rule-based trading regime. This move is likely to escalate tensions between the two economic giants.

Beijing has called for the U.S. to revert to resolving trade and economic disputes through consultations that prioritize equality, respect, and reciprocity. This statement underscores China's commitment to preserving a rule-based international trading system.

