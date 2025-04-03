Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes near Lesbos

A boat carrying migrants capsized near the Greek island of Lesbos, resulting in the deaths of four individuals, two of whom were children. The Greek coast guard has been able to rescue 23 people, but the search for additional victims continues amidst unclear circumstances.

Tragedy struck early Thursday morning when a boat carrying migrants from the Turkish coast to Greece overturned near the island of Lesbos, leaving four people dead, including two children. The Greek coast guard confirmed that 23 individuals have been rescued so far.

The bodies recovered from the incident were of two women and two children—a boy and a girl. Although weather conditions seemed favorable at the time, the underlying cause of the capsizing remains unknown. Efforts to locate other potential victims continue with the involvement of multiple rescue teams.

Greece remains a primary gateway into the European Union for those fleeing conflict and poverty from regions like the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The perilous crossing from Turkey is fraught with danger, and despite increased patrols, tragedies like these underscore ongoing risks. Many smuggling routes have shifted south towards larger boats traveling from Africa to Greece.

