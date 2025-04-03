Rising Tensions: Israel's New Gaza Strategy

Israeli airstrikes overnight claimed at least 55 lives in Gaza, according to hospital officials. The escalation follows Israel's announcement to seize large areas of the territory, aiming to create a new security corridor. This move is intended to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages and disarming.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined the creation of the Morag corridor, designed to divide southern Gaza and pressurize the militant group further. This development has sparked concerns among international communities and the Western-backed Palestinian Authority, who reject the plan.

The conflict, which began with a Hamas attack in October 2023, has resulted in substantial casualties and displacement. Netanyahu's proposal for post-war control of Gaza and resettlement policies has stirred additional controversy, echoing allegations of human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)