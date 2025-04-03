Left Menu

EU Gears Up for Counter-Tariffs Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

In response to new U.S. tariffs, the EU is preparing countermeasures to protect its interests. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that negotiations are still possible, but measures are being readied should talks fail. EU leaders are striving to avoid a trade war, yet strategizing targeted retaliations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:37 IST
EU Gears Up for Counter-Tariffs Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen criticized President Trump's tariffs as economically damaging and stated the EU's readiness for countermeasures if discussions with Washington collapse. The EU is finalizing a tariff package valued at 26 billion euros in retaliation against U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs.

With additional countermeasures being prepared, von der Leyen expressed determination to shield EU interests and businesses. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni mentioned potential negotiations to prevent a trade conflict, although she acknowledged the necessity of an 'adequate' EU response.

EU trade dynamics are unbalanced, with fewer U.S. imports compared to European exports. Smart, targeted EU retaliations are under consideration, leveraging sectors like public procurement and services. Despite efforts to negotiate, the EU remains poised to act if needed to safeguard its economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025