EU Gears Up for Counter-Tariffs Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen criticized President Trump's tariffs as economically damaging and stated the EU's readiness for countermeasures if discussions with Washington collapse. The EU is finalizing a tariff package valued at 26 billion euros in retaliation against U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs.

With additional countermeasures being prepared, von der Leyen expressed determination to shield EU interests and businesses. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni mentioned potential negotiations to prevent a trade conflict, although she acknowledged the necessity of an 'adequate' EU response.

EU trade dynamics are unbalanced, with fewer U.S. imports compared to European exports. Smart, targeted EU retaliations are under consideration, leveraging sectors like public procurement and services. Despite efforts to negotiate, the EU remains poised to act if needed to safeguard its economic landscape.

