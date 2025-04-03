Israel Keeps Diplomatic Option Open with Iran
Israel is considering a diplomatic approach to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, according to Foreign Minister Gideon Saar. There are indications of possible indirect talks between Tehran and the U.S., though Iran denies its pursuit of nuclear weapons.
Israel continues to explore diplomatic avenues to thwart Iran's potential nuclear ambitions, as indicated by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar this Thursday.
There are indications of possible indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, despite the absence of direct communication between Israeli and Iranian officials.
Notably, Iran refutes the allegations of pursuing nuclear weapons.
