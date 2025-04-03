Left Menu

Israel Keeps Diplomatic Option Open with Iran

Israel is considering a diplomatic approach to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, according to Foreign Minister Gideon Saar. There are indications of possible indirect talks between Tehran and the U.S., though Iran denies its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • France

Israel continues to explore diplomatic avenues to thwart Iran's potential nuclear ambitions, as indicated by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar this Thursday.

There are indications of possible indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, despite the absence of direct communication between Israeli and Iranian officials.

Notably, Iran refutes the allegations of pursuing nuclear weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

