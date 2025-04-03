Transgender Individual Arrested for Snatching Incident in Delhi

Delhi Police have apprehended a 20-year-old transgender individual, Rashidul, in connection with a snatching incident that took place in the Jahangir Puri area, an official disclosed on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Rashidul, carried out the crime to finance his addiction to drugs and alcohol, according to a senior police officer.

On the evening of March 29, victim Varun Oliver, residing in Azadpur, had his leather purse containing Rs 13,500 cash snatched by Rashidul near a Christian cemetery. Subsequently, Rashidul was identified and confessed to the crime during the probe. Police continue to explore potential links to additional cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)