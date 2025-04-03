Left Menu

Transgender Individual Arrested for Snatching Incident in Delhi

A 20-year-old transgender individual named Rashidul was arrested by Delhi Police for snatching a leather purse containing cash from Varun Oliver in Jahangir Puri. Rashidul committed the crime to fund his drug and alcohol addiction. The police are investigating further links to other cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:31 IST
Transgender Individual Arrested for Snatching Incident in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have apprehended a 20-year-old transgender individual, Rashidul, in connection with a snatching incident that took place in the Jahangir Puri area, an official disclosed on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Rashidul, carried out the crime to finance his addiction to drugs and alcohol, according to a senior police officer.

On the evening of March 29, victim Varun Oliver, residing in Azadpur, had his leather purse containing Rs 13,500 cash snatched by Rashidul near a Christian cemetery. Subsequently, Rashidul was identified and confessed to the crime during the probe. Police continue to explore potential links to additional cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025