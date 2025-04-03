RSF Claims Downing of Sudanese Military Plane
Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces claimed responsibility for downing a Sudanese army Antonov military plane. They released a video purportedly showing the wreckage, though Reuters has not verified its authenticity. The Sudanese army has not provided any comments regarding the incident.
In a significant development, Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces announced they have downed an Antonov military aircraft belonging to the national army.
A video released by RSF allegedly depicting the wreckage has surfaced, although Reuters has not independently confirmed the video's authenticity.
As tensions continue to simmer, the Sudanese army has not yet responded with an official statement concerning the alleged downing.
