Left Menu

Maoists Seek Ceasefire: Tactical Play or Genuine Call for Peace?

The outlawed CPI (Maoist) group has proposed a 'ceasefire' under certain conditions, raising suspicions of being a tactical maneuver to preserve their shrinking ranks. The statement, which emerged before Union Home Minister's visit to Chhattisgarh, calls for stopping anti-Naxal operations and new security camp establishments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:30 IST
Maoists Seek Ceasefire: Tactical Play or Genuine Call for Peace?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, the banned CPI (Maoist) group has made headlines by offering a 'ceasefire' with preconditions, which is perceived by authorities as a strategic move to safeguard their embattled ranks. A senior Telangana Police official revealed this stance on Thursday while questioning the motives behind the proposal.

The police intend to verify the statement, distributed widely through social media, in which the Maoists demand a halt to anti-Naxal operations and the cessation of new security camp setups. The proposal surfaced just days before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to Chhattisgarh, intensifying the political backdrop.

The statement, allegedly from Maoist spokesperson Abhay, claims severe losses due to ongoing counter-insurgency efforts, particularly in Chhattisgarh. Despite heavy casualties over the last 15 months, the group claims readiness for peace talks if the government ceases current military strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025