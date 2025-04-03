Maoists Seek Ceasefire: Tactical Play or Genuine Call for Peace?
The outlawed CPI (Maoist) group has proposed a 'ceasefire' under certain conditions, raising suspicions of being a tactical maneuver to preserve their shrinking ranks. The statement, which emerged before Union Home Minister's visit to Chhattisgarh, calls for stopping anti-Naxal operations and new security camp establishments.
In a recent development, the banned CPI (Maoist) group has made headlines by offering a 'ceasefire' with preconditions, which is perceived by authorities as a strategic move to safeguard their embattled ranks. A senior Telangana Police official revealed this stance on Thursday while questioning the motives behind the proposal.
The police intend to verify the statement, distributed widely through social media, in which the Maoists demand a halt to anti-Naxal operations and the cessation of new security camp setups. The proposal surfaced just days before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to Chhattisgarh, intensifying the political backdrop.
The statement, allegedly from Maoist spokesperson Abhay, claims severe losses due to ongoing counter-insurgency efforts, particularly in Chhattisgarh. Despite heavy casualties over the last 15 months, the group claims readiness for peace talks if the government ceases current military strategies.
