High Court Orders Independent Probe into Colonels Assault Case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Chandigarh Police to investigate an assault claim involving an Army colonel after a plea alleged mishandling by Punjab Police. The court emphasized completing the investigation in four months, banning any Punjab cadre police officer from the probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has instructed the Chandigarh Police to take over the investigation into an assault case involving an Army colonel. The directive came following a plea by Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath, who accused 12 Punjab Police personnel of assaulting him and his son during a parking dispute.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar, in response to Bath's call for an independent probe beyond Punjab Police, allocated the case to Chandigarh Police under the supervision of a senior IPS officer. The ruling emphasized that no Punjab cadre police officers would partake in the investigation, ensuring an unbiased examination.

The alleged incident occurred in March, when Colonel Bath and his son were assaulted at a roadside eatery. Bath claims the officers attacked without provocation, seized his ID, and threatened him, sparking concerns about a fair investigation due to his sensitive army position.

