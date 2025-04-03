Left Menu

Life Sentence for Eight in Rewa Gangrape Case

Eight men have been sentenced to life imprisonment in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, for the abduction and gang rape of a newly-married woman. The convicts, who also kidnapped the victim's husband, were each fined Rs 2,30,000. The crime took place during the couple's temple visit in October 2024.

In a landmark judgment, a court in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa has sentenced eight men to life in prison for the heinous crime of gang-raping a newly-married woman after abducting her and her husband.

The court levied a fine of Rs 2,30,000 on each convict alongside the life sentences, as informed by public prosecutor Vikas Dwivedi.

The men were convicted of kidnapping the 19 to 20-year-old couple and committing gang rape. The crime unfolded during a temple visit, and the perpetrators fled post-crime, having consumed alcohol during the act.

