Life Sentence for Eight in Rewa Gangrape Case

In a landmark judgment, a court in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa has sentenced eight men to life in prison for the heinous crime of gang-raping a newly-married woman after abducting her and her husband.

The court levied a fine of Rs 2,30,000 on each convict alongside the life sentences, as informed by public prosecutor Vikas Dwivedi.

The men were convicted of kidnapping the 19 to 20-year-old couple and committing gang rape. The crime unfolded during a temple visit, and the perpetrators fled post-crime, having consumed alcohol during the act.

(With inputs from agencies.)