Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Child Rapist

A Delhi court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl, reinforcing the severe impact of child abuse. Despite the accused's defense of mistaken identity, the minor's identification led to his conviction. The court emphasized the immense trauma inflicted upon the victim, warranting no leniency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has handed down a life sentence to a man convicted of raping a six-year-old girl eight years ago, with the judge asserting that the severity of the crime leaves no room for leniency.

Additional Sessions Judge Anu Aggarwal ruled against the convict under the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act after finding him guilty of aggravated penetrative sexual assault. The court highlighted the profound psychological and physical toll on the victim, who endured immense trauma following the 2017 incident.

The court detailed the gruesome nature of the crime, noting the victim's subsequent hospitalization and surgery due to significant injuries. Despite the defense's claim of mistaken identity, the victim unequivocally identified the perpetrator. The proceedings underscored the irrevocable nature of the convict's actions, leading to the sentence of rigorous imprisonment for life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

