Bomb Hoax Sparks Chaos at Mini Secretariat in Sector 12

The Mini Secretariat in Sector 12 was engulfed in chaos on Thursday morning after a bomb threat was reported. An email sent to Faridabad Deputy Commissioner set off alarms, prompting an immediate evacuation and sealing of the building.

A concerted effort by bomb disposal experts, a sniffer dog squad, and cyber teams ensured a meticulous search operation that stretched until mid-afternoon. By 3.30 pm, Inspector Sunil Kumar from the Central Police Station confirmed that the threat was a mere hoax.

Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh Yadav assured that security agencies are diligently investigating to identify and penalize those responsible for the false alarm, emphasizing that such mischievous acts will not go unpunished.

(With inputs from agencies.)