Bomb Hoax Sparks Chaos at Mini Secretariat in Sector 12

A bomb threat caused a major disruption at the Mini Secretariat in Sector 12 after an email alerted authorities. The alarm prompted an evacuation and extensive search operation. The threat was later dismissed as a hoax, with security agencies continuing the investigation to identify the perpetrator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mini Secretariat in Sector 12 was engulfed in chaos on Thursday morning after a bomb threat was reported. An email sent to Faridabad Deputy Commissioner set off alarms, prompting an immediate evacuation and sealing of the building.

A concerted effort by bomb disposal experts, a sniffer dog squad, and cyber teams ensured a meticulous search operation that stretched until mid-afternoon. By 3.30 pm, Inspector Sunil Kumar from the Central Police Station confirmed that the threat was a mere hoax.

Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh Yadav assured that security agencies are diligently investigating to identify and penalize those responsible for the false alarm, emphasizing that such mischievous acts will not go unpunished.

(With inputs from agencies.)

