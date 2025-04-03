Extortion Scandal: Former IAS Officer Under Scrutiny

Police in Maharashtra's Satara district intensified their probe into an alleged extortion scheme involving a former IAS officer. Officers from Dahiwadi police station visited the Pune residence of Prabhakar Deshmukh, linked to a Rs 1 crore extortion case.

The operation relates to a woman arrested for allegedly targeting cabinet minister Jaykumar Gore with extortion demands reaching Rs 3 crore. She was caught while accepting Rs 1 crore, police said.

While Deshmukh was not at home, inquiries were made with his domestic staff. Officials are seeking to understand his relationship with the accused woman and are continuing their search for him as part of an ongoing investigation.

