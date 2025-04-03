Historic Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Political Debate
The AJSU party has lauded the Waqf Amendment Bill as a historic initiative, with party chief Sudesh Mahto emphasizing the importance of community participation. Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) critiqued the amendment, alleging government interference without state consultation.
AJSU party chief Sudesh Mahto applauded the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it a 'historic move' while encouraging community participation in its implementation. His sentiments reflect a firm support for the legislation, emphasizing its necessity beyond electoral considerations.
During a divisional-level workshop, Mahto highlighted the party's strategic plans to fortify its grassroots presence across village and panchayat levels. This effort aims to invigorate the party's influence and organizational strength statewide.
Conversely, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) criticized the bill, accusing the central government of targeting Waqf properties without state advisement. JMM's Supriyo Bhattacharya argued that the amendment process ignores state rights and sows division under the guise of reform.
