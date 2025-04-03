Ukraine Boosts Troop Numbers Amid Conflict

Ukraine is tackling troop shortages in its conflict with Russia by broadening the eligibility criteria for recruits, according to the top U.S. general in Europe, Christopher Cavoli. This move aims to strengthen Ukraine's military position in the ongoing conflict.

General Cavoli emphasized the critical role of U.S. support, warning that any cessation in the provision of U.S. weapons and intelligence would be detrimental to Ukraine's efforts on the battlefield, despite Kyiv's efforts to secure diverse suppliers.

The remarks follow a period of tension after ex-President Donald Trump temporarily withheld some assistance to Ukraine. This decision came in the wake of a heated exchange in the Oval Office where Trump doubted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's ability to conclude the conflict without U.S. backing, influenced by Vice President JD Vance's concerns over manpower shortages.

