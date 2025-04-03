Twists and Turns in Nithari Killings Acquittal Appeal

The Supreme Court, frustrated by delays, criticized the lack of urgency in the appeals against Surendra Koli's acquittal in the infamous 2006 Nithari serial killings case.

Despite repeated directives to prioritize the hearing, parties involved sought further time, much to the court's dismay.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had acquitted Koli, citing inadequate evidence and investigative failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)