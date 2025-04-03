Twists and Turns in Nithari Killings Acquittal Appeal
The Supreme Court has criticized the delay tactics in the appeals challenging Surendra Koli's acquittal in the 2006 Nithari serial killings. The court questioned the lack of readiness to argue the case despite repeated listings. The high court previously reversed death sentences due to botched investigations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:13 IST
- India
The Supreme Court, frustrated by delays, criticized the lack of urgency in the appeals against Surendra Koli's acquittal in the infamous 2006 Nithari serial killings case.
Despite repeated directives to prioritize the hearing, parties involved sought further time, much to the court's dismay.
Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had acquitted Koli, citing inadequate evidence and investigative failures.
