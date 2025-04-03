Left Menu

Arunachal's Child Rights Body Pushes for Comprehensive Reforms

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights submitted a comprehensive report to Chief Minister Pema Khandu addressing child education, health, safety, and protection. The report includes recommendations for implementing educational acts, forming anti-bullying committees, digital visitor registers in commercial establishments, and child de-addiction centers.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has presented a detailed set of recommendations to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, focusing on key issues affecting children in the state. The meeting concentrated on enhancing education, health, and safety standards while addressing abuse and addiction concerns.

Key highlights include enforcing Section 12(1)(c) of the Right to Education Act for free education in private schools, activating grievance redressal mechanisms, and forming anti-bullying committees. The APSCPCR also emphasized addressing substance abuse by establishing prahari clubs and proposed child development centers for children with special needs.

Further, digital tracking of schedules for specific drugs and monitoring visitor logs in hotels have been recommended to tackle abuse. The initiative aligns with the expansion of welfare schemes and highlights the government's commitment to child welfare and development. These comprehensive strategies aim to create a safer and more inclusive environment for children in Arunachal Pradesh.

