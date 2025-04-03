Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Challenges Festival Power Outages

The Jharkhand High Court addressed the JBVNL's lengthy power outages during festivals by issuing a mandate against unnecessary shutdowns, especially impactful on vulnerable groups. A PIL was initiated after major disruptions during Sarhul on April 1, with further proceedings set for April 9.

Updated: 03-04-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to widespread electricity disruptions, the Jharkhand High Court has scrutinized the Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL) for its decision to implement prolonged power cuts during festival celebrations, notably impacting the Sarhul festival this year.

The JBVNL stands as the primary electricity distributor in the state, often affecting both retail and bulk consumers with its policies. On April 1, the court noted with concern that the power cuts lasted between five to ten hours during festival times.

The court emphasized the severe impact on daily life, stressing the harm to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, sick, and students, as well as economic losses for businesses. The proceedings are scheduled to continue on April 9, following further discussions in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

