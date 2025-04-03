Jharkhand High Court Challenges Festival Power Outages
The Jharkhand High Court addressed the JBVNL's lengthy power outages during festivals by issuing a mandate against unnecessary shutdowns, especially impactful on vulnerable groups. A PIL was initiated after major disruptions during Sarhul on April 1, with further proceedings set for April 9.
- Country:
- India
In response to widespread electricity disruptions, the Jharkhand High Court has scrutinized the Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL) for its decision to implement prolonged power cuts during festival celebrations, notably impacting the Sarhul festival this year.
The JBVNL stands as the primary electricity distributor in the state, often affecting both retail and bulk consumers with its policies. On April 1, the court noted with concern that the power cuts lasted between five to ten hours during festival times.
The court emphasized the severe impact on daily life, stressing the harm to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, sick, and students, as well as economic losses for businesses. The proceedings are scheduled to continue on April 9, following further discussions in court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- High Court
- JBVNL
- power cuts
- festivals
- electricity
- processions
- utility
- retail
- consumers
ALSO READ
J&K's Electricity Amnesty: A Balancing Act for Fairness
eThekwini Municipality Secures R10 Billion Investment to Overhaul Water, Electricity, and Waste Infrastructure
Powering India's Future: Parliamentary Consultative Committee Reviews National Electricity Plan - Transmission 2023–2032
IMF Blocks Pakistan's Attempt to Slash Electricity Tariffs Amid Economic Review
Changing Guard: Umesh Kumar to Lead Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission