Fuel Theft Ring Busted: Four Tankers Seized in Mumbai

Mumbai police conducted a significant operation on Thursday night, intercepting four oil tankers and confiscating 100 barrels of fuel on the Sewri-Chembur road. One suspect has been arrested in connection with the crime, according to an official statement.

The bust was the result of a prompt response to inside information, revealing that several tanker drivers and cleaners were involved in siphoning fuel from fully loaded tankers stationed near the Indian Oil Corporation premises.

Officers found seals of the tankers broken, with each of the 100 confiscated barrels filled to its 20-litre capacity with fuel. With assistance from the rationing department, the authorities were able to seize a significant volume of 2000 litres of fuel. A suspect, identified as Irfan, is now in custody.

