Tragedy on the Aegean: Migrant Boats Sink Amidst Rescues

Two boats carrying migrants sank between Turkiye and a Greek island, resulting in at least 16 deaths, one missing person, and over 40 survivors. Rescues were conducted by both Greek and Turkish authorities. Authorities continue to crack down on smuggling routes as the eastern Mediterranean remains a perilous path for migrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Greece

Two separate boat accidents have claimed the lives of at least 16 people in the Aegean Sea. Migrant boats sank near the Greek Island of Lesbos and the Turkish coast.

Greek and Turkish authorities launched rescue operations, retrieving survivors and bodies after the incidents. Among the deceased were at least three children. The Greek coast guard rescued 23 individuals, while one person remains missing. A suspected smuggler has been arrested.

Despite the calm weather, many migrants risk their lives on this perilous route to the European Union, with tighter regulations pushing smugglers to find alternative paths. Fatal accidents in the area are common, underscoring the dangers migrants face.

(With inputs from agencies.)

