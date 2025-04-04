Court Clash: Trump Administration's Deportation Dilemma
A U.S. judge expressed a 'fair likelihood' that the Trump administration may have breached a court order blocking the deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members. The contention involves a seldom-used 18th-century law, with District Judge James Boasberg weighing in on the administration's compliance.
A U.S. judge has indicated that the Trump administration might have violated a court order designed to temporarily halt the deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members. The contested deportations fall under a rarely applied 18th-century statute.
During a recent hearing, Washington-based U.S. District Judge James Boasberg stated there is a 'fair likelihood' that the government acted against his directive. The case highlights ongoing legal tensions around immigration enforcement and the application of historical legal provisions.
The situation unfolds as the administration continues to navigate complex legal landscapes in its immigration policies, often clashing with judicial mandates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
