Public Stabbing Shocks Nagpur
A man named Sohail Khan was fatally stabbed by a group of five assailants in Nagpur's Zingabai Takli market area. The incident, captured on video, led to the arrest of three suspects, while two remain at large. Police are continuing their investigation.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident that unfolded under public gaze, a 35-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death in Maharashtra's Nagpur, as confirmed by the police. The attack, which occurred late Thursday night, was captured in a viral video that has circulated on social media.
According to police sources, the victim, identified as Sohail Khan, was besieged by a group of five individuals armed with knives in the bustling Zingabai Takli market area. Multiple fatal stab wounds were inflicted, leading to his death on the spot. Authorities have arrested three of the attackers, while the search for the remaining two continues.
The police have launched a full-scale investigation into the motive behind the attack, with officers examining footage and eyewitness accounts. The incident, occurring around 10:15 pm, has stirred public outrage and a call for swift justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities
Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Rising Crime Rate Spurs Heated Debate
Swift Justice: Seraikela-Kharswan's Overnight Crime Sweep
Love, Betrayal, and Murder: A Tale of a Disturbing Crime
The Gruesome Crime: Unveiling the Abduction and Killing of a Traditional Healer