Public Stabbing Shocks Nagpur

In a disturbing incident that unfolded under public gaze, a 35-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death in Maharashtra's Nagpur, as confirmed by the police. The attack, which occurred late Thursday night, was captured in a viral video that has circulated on social media.

According to police sources, the victim, identified as Sohail Khan, was besieged by a group of five individuals armed with knives in the bustling Zingabai Takli market area. Multiple fatal stab wounds were inflicted, leading to his death on the spot. Authorities have arrested three of the attackers, while the search for the remaining two continues.

The police have launched a full-scale investigation into the motive behind the attack, with officers examining footage and eyewitness accounts. The incident, occurring around 10:15 pm, has stirred public outrage and a call for swift justice.

