Left Menu

Public Stabbing Shocks Nagpur

A man named Sohail Khan was fatally stabbed by a group of five assailants in Nagpur's Zingabai Takli market area. The incident, captured on video, led to the arrest of three suspects, while two remain at large. Police are continuing their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 04-04-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 00:56 IST
Public Stabbing Shocks Nagpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident that unfolded under public gaze, a 35-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death in Maharashtra's Nagpur, as confirmed by the police. The attack, which occurred late Thursday night, was captured in a viral video that has circulated on social media.

According to police sources, the victim, identified as Sohail Khan, was besieged by a group of five individuals armed with knives in the bustling Zingabai Takli market area. Multiple fatal stab wounds were inflicted, leading to his death on the spot. Authorities have arrested three of the attackers, while the search for the remaining two continues.

The police have launched a full-scale investigation into the motive behind the attack, with officers examining footage and eyewitness accounts. The incident, occurring around 10:15 pm, has stirred public outrage and a call for swift justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025