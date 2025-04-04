Global Economy at Risk: IMF Warns Against U.S. Tariffs
The announcement of sweeping tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump poses a significant risk to global economic stability. IMF Managing Director stresses the importance of avoiding steps that could exacerbate the situation and urges constructive dialogue between the U.S. and its trading partners.
On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping tariffs, sparking concerns over the impact on the global economy, according to the International Monetary Fund.
Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director, warned that such tariffs pose a significant risk to economic stability at a time when global growth remains sluggish.
Georgieva urged the U.S. and its trading partners to engage in constructive dialogue to reduce tensions and prevent further economic harm.
