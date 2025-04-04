Global Economy at Risk: IMF Warns Against U.S. Tariffs

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping tariffs, sparking concerns over the impact on the global economy, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director, warned that such tariffs pose a significant risk to economic stability at a time when global growth remains sluggish.

Georgieva urged the U.S. and its trading partners to engage in constructive dialogue to reduce tensions and prevent further economic harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)