Left Menu

Global Economy at Risk: IMF Warns Against U.S. Tariffs

The announcement of sweeping tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump poses a significant risk to global economic stability. IMF Managing Director stresses the importance of avoiding steps that could exacerbate the situation and urges constructive dialogue between the U.S. and its trading partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2025 03:45 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 03:45 IST
Global Economy at Risk: IMF Warns Against U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping tariffs, sparking concerns over the impact on the global economy, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director, warned that such tariffs pose a significant risk to economic stability at a time when global growth remains sluggish.

Georgieva urged the U.S. and its trading partners to engage in constructive dialogue to reduce tensions and prevent further economic harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025