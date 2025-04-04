Michigan Couple Freed: Hostage Negotiator Secures Release

A Michigan couple, Christy and Paul Akeo, have regained their freedom after being detained in Cancun, Mexico, over a credit card dispute. Their release was confirmed by U.S. hostage negotiator Adam Boehler.

The couple were sent home on a chartered flight to Michigan, alongside Michigan Republican Representative Tom Barrett. Details from the scene were relayed to Reuters by Boehler, who has been liaising with both local authorities and the U.S. government.

The pair's release highlights ongoing diplomatic efforts in handling international disputes involving American citizens. Both Boehler and Barrett played a crucial role in resolving the matter promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)