Errors Led to Navy Vessel's Demise: Inquiry Report

A government inquiry has determined that the Royal New Zealand Navy vessel Manawanui sank off Samoa's coast due to a series of human errors and inadequate training.

The inquiry found that the crew did not identify risks associated with the survey task, and there was insufficient supervision. The Navy is implementing recommendations.

New Zealand's Defence Minister plans to unveil a defence capability plan to address military funding challenges, emphasizing the need to update aging equipment.

