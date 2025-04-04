Tragic Incident in Gujarat: Mother and Four Children Found Dead
A mother and her four children were found dead in a well in Gujarat's Jamnagar district. The woman, identified as Bhanuben Toriya, allegedly committed suicide with her children in Sumra village. The incident is under investigation, with the cause of death yet to be determined.
A harrowing incident occurred in Gujarat's Jamnagar district where a mother and her four young children were discovered dead in a well. Law enforcement revealed the family was from Sumra village in Dhrol taluka.
Inspector H R Rathod of Dhrol police station confirmed the bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem examination. The victims were Bhanuben Toriya and her children, Ritwik, Anandi, Aju, and Ayush, aged three to ten years.
Authorities have registered the case as an accidental death, but the inquiry continues to uncover the motives behind this tragic event, leaving the community in mourning as they await answers.
