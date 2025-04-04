Ukrainian Air Defence: A Drone Warfare Victory

During an overnight attack, Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 42 of 78 drones launched by Russia, according to the Ukrainian air force.

The air force noted that 22 additional Russian drones went 'lost,' likely due to the use of electronic warfare tactics to mislead them. Damage reports came from the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kyiv regions.

This highlights ongoing military tensions and the increasing role of technology in modern warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)