Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Defence: A Drone Warfare Victory

In a recent overnight assault, Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 42 out of 78 drones used by Russia. Further 22 drones were reportedly misdirected by electronic warfare techniques. Damages occurred in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kyiv regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 04-04-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 11:14 IST
Ukrainian Air Defence: A Drone Warfare Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

During an overnight attack, Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 42 of 78 drones launched by Russia, according to the Ukrainian air force.

The air force noted that 22 additional Russian drones went 'lost,' likely due to the use of electronic warfare tactics to mislead them. Damage reports came from the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kyiv regions.

This highlights ongoing military tensions and the increasing role of technology in modern warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025