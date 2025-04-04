Left Menu

EU Considers Strategic Response to U.S. Tariffs

French Finance Minister Eric Lombard advises against identical retaliation to U.S. tariffs, emphasizing a strategic response to protect EU consumers and encourage negotiations for a fair agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 04-04-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 12:18 IST
EU Considers Strategic Response to U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

French Finance Minister Eric Lombard has urged the European Union to avoid retaliating against U.S. tariffs with similar measures, citing potential adverse effects on EU consumers.

In an interview with BFM TV, Lombard revealed that the EU is crafting a response package that extends beyond tariffs, aiming to prompt the U.S. back to the negotiating table.

The objective is to secure a fair agreement that addresses the trade imbalance without placing additional burden on European consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025