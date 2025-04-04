EU Considers Strategic Response to U.S. Tariffs

French Finance Minister Eric Lombard has urged the European Union to avoid retaliating against U.S. tariffs with similar measures, citing potential adverse effects on EU consumers.

In an interview with BFM TV, Lombard revealed that the EU is crafting a response package that extends beyond tariffs, aiming to prompt the U.S. back to the negotiating table.

The objective is to secure a fair agreement that addresses the trade imbalance without placing additional burden on European consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)