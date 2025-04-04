Escalating Tensions: Israel Expands Gaza Security Zone Amid Displacement Concerns

In a strategic move to expand a security zone, Israeli troops have advanced into northern Gaza, further intensifying the ongoing conflict. The military initiative comes shortly after the government disclosed plans to seize substantial southern areas, sparking fears of extensive displacement.

Evacuation warnings issued by Israel prompted hundreds of residents to evacuate, with many carrying their belongings on foot or by various modes of transport. According to Gaza health authorities, an Israeli airstrike resulted in at least 27 casualties in a school sheltering displaced families, highlighting the dire humanitarian toll.

Amidst the escalating conflict, accusations are being exchanged over the use of civilian infrastructure by Hamas, while Israel solidifies its operations in the south. Gaza residents speculate on Israel's long-term intentions, fearing permanent depopulation of the region.

