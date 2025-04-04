Left Menu

New Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Hope for Munambam Residents

Union Minister Suresh Gopi endorsed the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill, asserting its benefits for Munambam residents contesting Waqf Board claims. He labeled some practices as barbaric and emphasized the bill's positive impact. Concerns about its effect prompted him to caution against divisive opposition claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 04-04-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 12:25 IST
New Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Hope for Munambam Residents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Waqf Amendment Bill recently passed in Parliament is expected to bring relief to the residents of Munambam, who have been long protesting against the Waqf Board's property claims. Union Minister Suresh Gopi highlighted how the bill promises significant advantages for the community.

Gopi, serving as the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism, explained that the bill aims to reform certain practices within Waqf institutions, which he described as 'barbaric.' Despite opposition claims, he assured that the new amendment would benefit the Muslim community as well.

Dismissing concerns about the bill's retrospective effect, Gopi criticized the opposition for creating divisions and questioned their sincerity towards the issue. Residents of Munambam hope the bill will resolve land disputes with documented ownership against the Waqf Board's control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025