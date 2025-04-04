New Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Hope for Munambam Residents

The Waqf Amendment Bill recently passed in Parliament is expected to bring relief to the residents of Munambam, who have been long protesting against the Waqf Board's property claims. Union Minister Suresh Gopi highlighted how the bill promises significant advantages for the community.

Gopi, serving as the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism, explained that the bill aims to reform certain practices within Waqf institutions, which he described as 'barbaric.' Despite opposition claims, he assured that the new amendment would benefit the Muslim community as well.

Dismissing concerns about the bill's retrospective effect, Gopi criticized the opposition for creating divisions and questioned their sincerity towards the issue. Residents of Munambam hope the bill will resolve land disputes with documented ownership against the Waqf Board's control.

(With inputs from agencies.)