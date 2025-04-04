Wikipedia vs. ANI: The Defamation Battle
Wikipedia has been ordered by an Indian court to remove defamatory statements about ANI. Wikimedia Foundation, the host of Wikipedia, now faces legal challenges alongside other tech platforms like X. The case raises concerns about free speech, with ANI seeking damages and an apology.
In a significant legal development, an Indian court has directed the operator of Wikipedia to expunge statements deemed defamatory from the page of a domestic news agency, ANI. This order marks the latest in a series of similar directives directed at the widely-used online encyclopedia.
The Wikimedia Foundation, responsible for Wikipedia, now finds itself embroiled in court battles in India alongside major tech platforms such as X, formerly known as Twitter. The controversy stems from ANI's defamation suit filed last year in the Delhi High Court, citing claims of being labeled a 'government propaganda tool' on Wikipedia.
The court's decision underlines the 'fundamental right to reputation,' as emphasized by ANI's legal representative. As the dispute unfolds, it has sparked debate over free speech in India, prompting Wikimedia to challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court, fearing a chilling effect on freedom of expression and access to information.
(With inputs from agencies.)
