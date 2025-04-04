Supreme Court Upholds Decision on Electoral Bond Scheme
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea to review its previous decision against confiscating Rs 16,518 crore from political parties through electoral bonds. The decision, initially made on August 2, 2024, had rejected petitions seeking seizure of funds under the 2018 scheme for political transparency.
Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra rejected Khem Singh Bhati's review plea against the decision made on August 2, 2024.
The electoral bond scheme, introduced in 2018, was seen as a means to bring transparency to political funding by providing an alternative to cash donations. However, a five-judge Constitution bench had scrapped its anonymous funding aspect last year.
