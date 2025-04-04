Supreme Court Upholds Decision on Electoral Bond Scheme

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking the review of its decision against confiscating Rs 16,518 crore received by political parties through the electoral bond scheme.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra rejected Khem Singh Bhati's review plea against the decision made on August 2, 2024.

The electoral bond scheme, introduced in 2018, was seen as a means to bring transparency to political funding by providing an alternative to cash donations. However, a five-judge Constitution bench had scrapped its anonymous funding aspect last year.

