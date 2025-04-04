Left Menu

Rising Vandalism Targets Hindu Temples in the US

The Ministry of External Affairs reports an increase in Hindu temples being defaced with anti-India graffiti in the US. Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh addressed this in the Lok Sabha, emphasizing diplomatic efforts and local law enforcement investigations to address the issue and ensure community safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:52 IST
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reported a concerning rise in the defacement of Hindu temples in the United States, marked by anti-India graffiti. This trend has been highlighted by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in response to an inquiry in the Lok Sabha.

Minister Singh emphasized the Indian government's commitment to safeguarding its citizens and communities abroad. He stated that incidents of vandalism are swiftly addressed through diplomatic channels with the US administration. Furthermore, temple management and community groups have lodged complaints with local authorities, advocating for thorough investigations and enhanced protection measures.

US law enforcement has classified these incidents as hate crimes, and members of Congress have pressed for a comprehensive approach to address these acts targeting Hindu communities. This collective action underscores the need for increased security for places of worship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

