Left Menu

India's Response to US Deportations

Since January, 682 Indians have been deported from the US, mostly for illegal entry. The Indian government is actively engaging with US authorities to address this issue and ensuring only verified Indian nationals are deported. Efforts are also underway to curb illegal immigration and human trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:59 IST
India's Response to US Deportations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Since the beginning of the year, 682 Indian nationals have been deported from the United States, primarily due to illegal entry attempts, the Indian government disclosed to parliament on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, informed the Lok Sabha of India's ongoing efforts to assist citizens facing deportation and other legal consequences in the US due to their undocumented status. The minister clarified that these deportations are unlikely to affect the remittance flows to India.

The Indian government is coordinating with US authorities to create secure mobility frameworks for legitimate travel and is addressing issues related to illegal immigration and human trafficking by targeting criminal networks involved in these activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025