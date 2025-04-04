India's Response to US Deportations

Since the beginning of the year, 682 Indian nationals have been deported from the United States, primarily due to illegal entry attempts, the Indian government disclosed to parliament on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, informed the Lok Sabha of India's ongoing efforts to assist citizens facing deportation and other legal consequences in the US due to their undocumented status. The minister clarified that these deportations are unlikely to affect the remittance flows to India.

The Indian government is coordinating with US authorities to create secure mobility frameworks for legitimate travel and is addressing issues related to illegal immigration and human trafficking by targeting criminal networks involved in these activities.

